SUM conducts first bravos brachytherapy in Odisha

Oncologists at the SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) here conducted the first bravos brachytherapy in the State by successfully treating  a man suffering from tongue cancer.

Published: 22nd April 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Oncologists at the SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) here conducted the first bravos brachytherapy in the State by successfully treating a man suffering from tongue cancer. Bravos brachytherapy is a kind of radiation therapy that involves the placement of a sealed radiation source inside the targeted area.

The patient Raghunath Mohanty (45) had come to the hospital for treatment of tongue cancer after doctors in another hospital advised for partial or complete removal. Radiation Oncologist Dr Chira Ranjan Khadanga said removal of tongue would have meant loss of speech for him for his entire life. Post therapy MRI revealed that there was no trace of cancer, Dr Khadanga added.

