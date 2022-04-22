Women demand complete ban on liquor trade in Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Alleging that the district administration has failed to curb the manufacture and sale of country liquor, women of Bodakudi under Jeypore block came together to demand total ban of alcohol consumption in the village in a meeting here on Thursday.

With mushrooming of illegal liquor outlets, the number of drunkards and cases of domestic violence have reportedly been increasing in the village. Besides, at least five to six persons die every year due to alcoholism in the area, the women claimed. They further said, illegal liquor business has been thriving due to inaction of local police and the excise department and complained that the entire income of the household goes to the liquor mafia due to which families are in distressed condition.

The protestors demanded that liquor traders stop business immediately and unanimously decided to impose `2,000 fine on any man who buys liquor from neighbouring areas after the sale is banned in the village. They also decided to continue their pressure against the liquor mafia till the sale and consumption stopped in their localities.

Besides, they circulated the message at every doorstep for awareness of the villagers. Meanwhile, the decision of the village women was welcomed by youths and others who assured support in the mission.