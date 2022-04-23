NHRC seeks report on humiliation of Dalit man

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday directed the Odisha government to submit a report on the incident where a dalit man was allegedly forced to rub his nose in his own spit for refusing to donate money for a village temple in Kendrapara district.

In a notice to the Chief Secretary, the NHRC sought a report on the status of investigation of the case and statutory relief paid to the victim within six weeks. The apex right panel took suo-motu cognizance of the matter after the incident was reported by The New Indian Express on April 20. Examining the contents of the news report, the Commission observed that the issues raised are of a very serious nature and the right to dignity of the victim have been grossly violated.

According to the report, sarpanch of Tikhiri Chameli Ojha and some villagers visited the victim Gurucharan Mallick’s house last week, seeking `500 as donation for renovation of the village temple.

Mallick reportedly said he had already donated an amount, which made the sarpanch and others angry. They then allegedly abused him and his wife in front of locals, and forced Mallick to rub his nose in his spit in front of the whole village.

Following the incident, Mallick filed a police complaint and a case was registered under sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 342 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and relevant sections of Schedule Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act , 1989. Contacted, Marsaghai IIC PK Kanungo said police are investigating the case. Nobody has been arrested in this case till now.

