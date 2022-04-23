STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NHRC seeks report on humiliation of Dalit man

In a notice to the Chief Secretary, the NHRC sought a report on the status of investigation of the case and statutory relief paid to the victim within six weeks.

Published: 23rd April 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

National Human Rights Commission Logo

National Human Rights Commission Logo

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday directed the Odisha government to submit a report on the incident where a dalit man was allegedly forced to rub his nose in his own spit for refusing to donate money for a village temple in Kendrapara district. 

In a notice to the Chief Secretary, the NHRC sought a report on the status of investigation of the case and statutory relief paid to the victim within six weeks. The apex right panel took suo-motu cognizance of the matter after the incident was reported by The New Indian Express on April 20. Examining the contents of the news report, the Commission observed that the issues raised are of a very serious nature and the right to dignity of the victim have been grossly violated.

According to the report, sarpanch of Tikhiri  Chameli Ojha and  some villagers  visited the victim Gurucharan Mallick’s  house last week, seeking `500 as donation  for  renovation of the village temple.  
Mallick reportedly said he had already donated an amount, which made the sarpanch  and others angry. They then allegedly abused him and his wife in front of locals, and forced Mallick to rub his nose in his spit in front of the whole village. 

Following the incident, Mallick filed a police complaint and a case was registered under sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 342 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and relevant sections of Schedule Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act , 1989. Contacted, Marsaghai IIC PK Kanungo said police are investigating the case.  Nobody has been arrested in this case till now. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHRC National Human Rights Commission
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp