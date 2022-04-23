Odisha Guv exhorts students to propel growth of varsity at 31st convocation

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: It is the responsibility of the students to help in the growth of the institution and region. They should serve the nation with sincerity and honesty to take the country to greater heights, said Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal while addressing the 31st convocation of Sambalpur University on Friday.

Due to Covid-19, the convocation was not held for the last two years.

Reminding the graduating students about the support of the institution for their success, the Governor said “It is your responsibility to ensure that the institution grows with your growth in professional life. “

Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority, Subroto Bagchi, who attended the event as chief guest encouraged students to develop decision making skills. Sharing his experience, he said, “Life is an endless process of decision making. It is in the consequence of the decisions we make, that unfold our destiny, so be the leaders.”

Bagchi said, leadership is not an inherited trait rather it is a skill that everyone can develop. “Great leaders are the result of consistent practice of leadership skills and they also instill the trait among others,” he said.

As many as 184 students were awarded PhD and Post Doc degrees besides 101 students presented with gold medals for their performance in different disciplines during the academic year 2019-20 and 2020-21. Honorary D.Litt was conferred on former captain of the Indian Hockey Team, Padmashree Major Ignace Tikrey and on Bhubaneswar based entrepreneur, Subhash Gupta during the occasion.

Vice-chancellor of the varsity, Sanjiv Mittal said, “Having obtained NAAC “A” grade, Sambalpur University is in the process of third cycle of NAAC accreditation now. The varsity would upgrade its ranking to “A++”.