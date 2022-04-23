Poachers open fire at forest patrol in Similipal, one injured

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Poachers opened fire at a forest patrol team in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) leaving a protection assistant seriously injured on Thursday evening. Sunaram Singh, the protection assistant, sustained bullet injuries on his leg. The incident took place at Talabandh beat of Dukura range under STR South division.

After receiving information about two armed poachers sneaking into STR, a team of six forest personnel along with protection assistants were pressed into the area. During the operation, one of the armed poachers, after being confronted by the personnel, started firing indiscriminately. The bullets hit the right leg of Singh. However, the poachers fled the spot.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) of STR South Division Samaresh Biswal said Singh was carried back from the forest and taken to the Udala Sub-Divisional Hospital at night for treatment. “As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Baripada Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) on Friday morning,” he said.

The X-ray report revealed that Singh’s right leg was badly hurt and the bone was completely dislocated due to the gunshots, added Biswal. “Singh is stable and all care is being taken at the hospital to give him best treatment. The department will bring the culprits to book soon,” the ACF said. This is the first such incident where poachers have attacked the forest field staff using firearms and with such impunity.

Tribals go in for hunting in Similipal ahead of Pana Sankranti as per their ritualistic tradition. However, the practice was restrained in the last few years as the forest department, to divert their attention, began a series of awareness activities including archery competition during the period.

This year too, on April 14, the department organised the competition among tribal people in villages near Similipal. Locals, however, allege poachers easily stray into the STR often despite patrolling by forest officials. If raids are conducted at frequent intervals, the department can lay hands on weapons and arms stacked within the sanctuary and even in the peripheral villages of Similipal.