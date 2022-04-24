STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Admin violates Orissa HC order, starts demarcation on college land

The college with student strength of 6,000 has 36 acre land under its possession, of which more than 10 acre was acquired government land under the college control since the last 60 years.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Despite a status-quo order by the Orissa High Court (HC), the district administration has reportedly started demarcation work for the proposed multipurpose indoor hall on the disputed land of SVM Autonomous College since last two days.

The college with a student strength of 6,000 has 36-acre land under its possession, of which more than 10 acre was acquired government land under the college control since the last 60 years. This acquired land was used for plantation under Urban Plantation Scheme by the Forest department. Though the governing body of the college had decided for expansion of the college in the same space and submitted proposal to the HE department, the district administration did not pay heed and felled 500 trees to acquire the land for constructing the MPH. The officials also demolished the boundary wall of the college in the process. 

Last week, the HC had directed the State government and the district administration to maintain status-quo towards construction of the hall by acquiring the encroached land of the college. The order had been issued after president of the college governing body Kamala Prasad Mohapatra had filed writ petition in this regard on April 11. Mohapatra had urged to stop illegal acquisition of land and felling of trees, while also appealing to transfer the acquired land to the Higher Education department for permanent use of the college.

“This is a blatant violation of the HC order. I have consulted my advocate to file contempt of court for legal action against errant officials,” Mohapatra said. Jagatsinghpur tehsildar Anjali Tarai was not available to give any clarification. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court SVM Autonomous College
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp