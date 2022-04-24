STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Baripada youth kills mother for failing to refund Rs 50 

In a fit of rage, Saroj hit Salandi repeatedly and fled. Hearing her cries, some people gathered and saw Salandi grievously injured.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Death, murder, killing, dead,

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 60-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son in Jashipur here for failing to refund Rs 50 to him on Friday.  Deceased Salandi Naik was staying with her son Saroj Naik (22)  in Jashipur town. On Friday night  Saroj came to the house with his friend in an inebriated condition and asked his mother to fetch liquor from a vendor nearby.  He paid her Rs  100 for the liquor. Salandi bought liquor worth Rs  50 only and refused to refund the rest of the money trying to convince Saroj not to consume more liquor. In a fit of rage, Saroj hit Salandi repeatedly and fled. Hearing her cries, some people gathered and saw Salandi grievously injured. They rushed her to Jashipur hospital where the doctor declared her dead.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth kills mother
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp