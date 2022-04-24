Baripada youth kills mother for failing to refund Rs 50 

BARIPADA: A 60-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son in Jashipur here for failing to refund Rs 50 to him on Friday. Deceased Salandi Naik was staying with her son Saroj Naik (22) in Jashipur town. On Friday night Saroj came to the house with his friend in an inebriated condition and asked his mother to fetch liquor from a vendor nearby. He paid her Rs 100 for the liquor. Salandi bought liquor worth Rs 50 only and refused to refund the rest of the money trying to convince Saroj not to consume more liquor. In a fit of rage, Saroj hit Salandi repeatedly and fled. Hearing her cries, some people gathered and saw Salandi grievously injured. They rushed her to Jashipur hospital where the doctor declared her dead.
