STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Parents allege ragging in medico’s death  

Demand probe as victim had complained of harassment by senior students 

Published: 24th April 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Parents of the deceased medical student appealing for justice on Bhima Bhoi medical college campus | Express

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A day after a medical student of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) fell to his death from hostel roof here, his family on Saturday alleged ragging of the medico and demanded a probe. The family members from Haryana reached Balangir to claim the body for funeral rites. They spoke to  dean of the college Sabita Mohapatra and later visited the victim’s room prior to taking possession of the body from the hospital. The medico’s father Krishan Kumar is a professor and mother Santosh, a teacher.

Krishan Kumar said his son was subjected to ragging by senior students which left him disturbed over the past few days. “We demand a proper inquiry into the matter,” he told mediapersons. The parents said, their son was a very good student and cleared the exam in the first attempt.On the day, a police team comprising SDPO Tofan Bag, Sadar IIC Srikant Sahu and members of scientific team visited the spot and started investigation.“The parents took the body of their son with them to their village. We have registered an unnatural death case and investigation is on,” said Bag.

The first year MBBS student who joined the institute a month back was residing at the New Boys Hostel. On Friday, he went to the hostel terrace after having lunch at around 2 pm. A few minutes later, hostel inmates got to know that he had fallen off the roof and sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

However, it has yet not been ascertained if it was a case of suicide or murder.  The student’s uncle had alleged that he was facing harassment at the hands of the senior students and had spoken about it to his parents over phone a few days ago. The dean of the college had dismissed the allegation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital BBMCH
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp