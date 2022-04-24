Parents allege ragging in medico’s death  

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A day after a medical student of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) fell to his death from hostel roof here, his family on Saturday alleged ragging of the medico and demanded a probe. The family members from Haryana reached Balangir to claim the body for funeral rites. They spoke to dean of the college Sabita Mohapatra and later visited the victim’s room prior to taking possession of the body from the hospital. The medico’s father Krishan Kumar is a professor and mother Santosh, a teacher.

Krishan Kumar said his son was subjected to ragging by senior students which left him disturbed over the past few days. “We demand a proper inquiry into the matter,” he told mediapersons. The parents said, their son was a very good student and cleared the exam in the first attempt.On the day, a police team comprising SDPO Tofan Bag, Sadar IIC Srikant Sahu and members of scientific team visited the spot and started investigation.“The parents took the body of their son with them to their village. We have registered an unnatural death case and investigation is on,” said Bag.

The first year MBBS student who joined the institute a month back was residing at the New Boys Hostel. On Friday, he went to the hostel terrace after having lunch at around 2 pm. A few minutes later, hostel inmates got to know that he had fallen off the roof and sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

However, it has yet not been ascertained if it was a case of suicide or murder. The student’s uncle had alleged that he was facing harassment at the hands of the senior students and had spoken about it to his parents over phone a few days ago. The dean of the college had dismissed the allegation.