Villagers protest shift of panchayat office, attack Baripada Collector’s vehicle 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: District Collector Vineet Bharadwaj escaped unhurt even as hundreds of people pelted stones at his vehicle near Badanuagaon on NH 18 under Kuliana police station on Saturday. The villagers of Bhagabanpur and adjoining villages had blocked the highway protesting construction of panchayat office in Kuliana block.Though the rear glasses of the Collector’s vehicle cracked, he remained unhurt.

As per the villagers, the panchayat office was supposed to come up at Bhagabanpur due to locational, infrastructural and connectivity facilities. But the location was changed to Badanuagaon and a construction agency who had got the bid, started layout work on the day.

This irked the villagers who alleged political interference and lack of will as reasons behind the change of the location and started protesting on NH 18.Since the NH remained blocked, the collector took the bypass road to go reach Jashipur for official purposes. On seeing the collector’s vehicle the villagers wanted to intercept him at Badanuagoan but the driver reportedly sped away. This angered the mob who allegedly pelted stones at the vehicle damaging the rear glass of the vehicle.

Informed, Mayurbhanj SP Rishikesh D Khilari, IIC of Kuliana KC Jani and three platoon police force rushed to the spot. However, Bhardwaj said he is fine and reached Jashipur safely. “The glass of the back door of my vehicle has cracked due to the attack,” he maintained.

IIC KC Jani said investigation into the matter is on and necessary action will be taken against those who were involved in the incident. The protestors withdrew from the spot after police convinced them.