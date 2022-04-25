Additional tehsildar of Odisha's Sonepur arrested on rape charge

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Additional tehsildar of Binika in Sonepur district Rupak Kujur (32) was on Saturday arrested by Rajgangpur police for allegedly raping a woman. He is a native of Alanda village within Rajgangpur police limits in Sundargarh.

The arrest was made basing on the complaints of a woman who alleged that Kujur had developed physical relationship with her since 2008 when she was a Class X student on the promise of marriage. He continued with the relationship till he got a job recently.

She also stated that he has married another woman. Rajgangpur SDPO Shashank Sekhar Beura said the accused was arrested under section 376 of IPC and section 6 of POCSO Act.