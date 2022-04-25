STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Additional tehsildar of Odisha's Sonepur arrested on rape charge

Additional tehsildar of Binika in Sonepur district Rupak Kujur (32) was on Saturday arrested by Rajgangpur police for allegedly raping a woman.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Additional tehsildar of Binika in Sonepur district Rupak Kujur (32) was on Saturday arrested by Rajgangpur police for allegedly raping a woman. He is a native of Alanda village within Rajgangpur police limits in Sundargarh. 

The arrest was made basing on the complaints of a woman who alleged that Kujur had developed physical relationship with her since 2008 when she was a Class X student on the promise of marriage. He continued with the relationship till he got a job recently.  

She also stated that he has married another woman. Rajgangpur SDPO Shashank Sekhar Beura said the accused was arrested under section 376 of IPC and section 6 of POCSO Act.  

