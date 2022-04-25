After poll results review, BJD looks for revamp

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik having started review of the performance of the party in panchayat and urban local body (ULB) elections, speculation is rife in political circles here that this will lead to a organisational reshuffle in the ruling BJD soon.

Sources in the party said the Chief Minister is individually meeting the observers for ten minutes each. The meetings specially after record performance of the party in both the local elections have given rise to further speculation about the real motive behind such an exercise.

This is for the first time no other BJD office-bearer has been included in these meetings. Sources said that the Chief Minister is asking the observers to prepare their report cards focusing on 2024 elections and suggest how to hold on to the massive mandate from the two elections without the party leaders and workers becoming complacent.

Meanwhile, the entire day has been kept aside tomorrow for meeting with the observers. Several party heavyweights including Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das, Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh, Cuttack Mayor Subash Singh, Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das, Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena and Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra will meet the Chief Minister on Monday.

The review has again led to speculation about ministers taking up organisational work from May. The names of several ministers are being floated, however, formally no announcement has been made by the party in this regard.

Those whose names are being floated in BJD circles in this regard include Pratap Jena, Agriculture Minister Arun Sahu, Revenue Minister Sudam Marandi, Dibya Shankar Mishra and Forest Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha.

There is also speculation over Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro returning to the state cabinet. If Arukha will be dropped from the cabinet, Ganjam district will have no representation in the cabinet.