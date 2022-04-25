Blame game intensifies as BJP, BJD hit streets

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The political blame game over death of Health Minister Naba Das’ cook intensified as workers of BJP and BJD staged protests defying prohibitory orders clamped by the district administration on Sunday. Demanding resignation of the Minister, BJP workers staged agitation at Jhanda Chowk. Similarly, BJD supporters took to the streets accusing BJP of politicising the cook’s suicide.

Incidentally, Jharusguda Sub-Collector D Padhi had imposed section 144 of the CrPC from Dharamsala Chowk to Jhanda Chowk to avoid any confrontation between supporters of both the parties. However, BJP and BJD workers reached Jhanda Chowk defying the prohibitory orders and staged protests. Several workers of both the parties were taken into preventive custody by Jharsuguda Town police

Earlier, BJP had announced to stage protest at Jhanda Chowk from 9 am to 1 pm demanding an impartial probe into the cook’s death. The saffron party leaders said they would continue their agitation till the cook’s death was declared a murder instead of suicide. On the other hand, BJD alleged that BJP leaders were pressurising the cook’s father to term his son’s suicide as murder.

BJP leader Dinesh Jain said, “We met the Jharsuguda SP and requested him to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter. We also urged him to frame murder charges and take action against the persons involved in the cook’s murder.” BJD leader Tapas Raychowdhury said, “Despite the complaint by the cook’s father against BJP leaders, they continue to politicise the matter and level baseless allegations.”

On April 17, the cook, identified as 22-year-old Lalit Kumar Sahu, was found hanging in the staff quarters of the Minister’s residence. The death was reportedly kept under wraps for three days and after it came to light, the BJP latched on to it and targeted Minister Das alleging his involvement in the death. On April 21, Lalit’s father had lodged a complaint with Jharsuguda Town police seeking action against political leaders for pressurising him to say it was a case of murder.