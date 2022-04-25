STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CBI arrest Delhi police constable for taking bribe from Odia newspaper editor

The CBI caught a Delhi Police constable red-handed while he was accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe from an editor of a vernacular newspaper on Sunday.

Published: 25th April 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The CBI caught a Delhi Police constable red-handed while he was accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe from an editor of a vernacular newspaper on Sunday.

Editor of Breaking News Udaya Sahoo had lodged a complaint with the Central investigating agency on Friday alleging that inspector of Delhi Police Sajjan Singh Yadav and constable Amit Lahucha demanded Rs 4.5 lakh bribe from him to exclude his name from the chargesheet in a cheating case.

In January, Delhi Police had arrested Manoj Seth, editor of 'Samaj Aina', from Bhubaneswar for allegedly posing as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, creating a fake email ID in his name and sending forged letters to public sector companies seeking advertisements for local newspapers.

The cops filed a chargesheet in this connection and mentioned Sahoo's name as one of the witnesses. On February 13, Sahoo appeared before Delhi Police.

"Inspector Yadav and constable Lahucha visited Bhubaneswar on February 23 to nab another accused. They met me during their visit and later, threatened to include my name as an accused in the supplementary chargesheet. They demanded Rs 4.5 lakh bribe from me," Sahoo claimed.

Lahucha was caught near Station Square on Sunday while he was collecting Rs 2 lakh of the bribe amount from Sahoo. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udaya Sahoo Breaking News CBI Delhi Police Delhi constable bribery
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp