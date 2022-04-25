CBI arrest Delhi police constable for taking bribe from Odia newspaper editor

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The CBI caught a Delhi Police constable red-handed while he was accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe from an editor of a vernacular newspaper on Sunday.

Editor of Breaking News Udaya Sahoo had lodged a complaint with the Central investigating agency on Friday alleging that inspector of Delhi Police Sajjan Singh Yadav and constable Amit Lahucha demanded Rs 4.5 lakh bribe from him to exclude his name from the chargesheet in a cheating case.

In January, Delhi Police had arrested Manoj Seth, editor of 'Samaj Aina', from Bhubaneswar for allegedly posing as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, creating a fake email ID in his name and sending forged letters to public sector companies seeking advertisements for local newspapers.

The cops filed a chargesheet in this connection and mentioned Sahoo's name as one of the witnesses. On February 13, Sahoo appeared before Delhi Police.

"Inspector Yadav and constable Lahucha visited Bhubaneswar on February 23 to nab another accused. They met me during their visit and later, threatened to include my name as an accused in the supplementary chargesheet. They demanded Rs 4.5 lakh bribe from me," Sahoo claimed.

Lahucha was caught near Station Square on Sunday while he was collecting Rs 2 lakh of the bribe amount from Sahoo.