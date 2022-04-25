Primary school runs from single room, lacks facilities

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: When emphasis is being put both by the Centre and State governments to improve primary education through Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, but the integrated scheme is found wanting in Cuttack district.This plight is evident in a government-run primary school situated 500 mtr from Nischintakoili block headquarter. Due to lack of infrastructure, education in Bahabalpur Government Urdu Primary School under Jignipur Gram Panchayat has been hampered.

A tin thatched single room houses 65 students from Class 1 to 5, also with the Bahabalpur village Anganwadi centre running from the same room with 50 children. Besides, paraphernalia required for the mid-day meal scheme including rice, firewood, gas cylinder and learning and playing materials of Anganwadi children too are stored in the same room.

There were three teachers appointed by the government. The headmistress of the school retired last November, another teacher is reportedly on leave for the last six months. While the school is being run by only a lady teacher who is finding it tough to teach the children from minority community because of language barrier.

The school also lacks a separate kitchen room as the food for the mid-day meal scheme is cooked openly near a roadside drain. The school lacks the facility of a toilet for the students.The School Management Committee (SMC) has been demanding for construction of more classrooms and providing more teachers, however, the administration is turning a deaf ear, alleged the SMC president, Kasar Khan.

Contacted, Nischintakoili Block Education Officer (BEO) Lakhehira Labanyabati Behera said she is aware of the situation and had already apprised the higher authorities. “As the school has no sufficient land of its own, government fund sanctioned for the school could not be utilised and had to be returned back to the government,” Behera explained.