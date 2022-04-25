STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Renowned gynaecologist from Odisha's Baripada dies in road mishap

On the day, he was returning home from Balasore in his car when he lost control over his vehicle and hit a truck from behind.

Published: 25th April 2022 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 10:55 AM

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Renowned gynaecologist of Baripada Dr Anjan Sarangi was killed in a road accident at Manchabandha here on Sunday. The mishap took place on NH-18, around 7 km from Baripada town. Sarangi, a resident of Purunahat Sahi, was recently transferred to Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) from Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and  Hospital (PRM MCH), Baripada. 

He used to commute to the DHH regularly from Baripada. On the day, he was returning home from Balasore in his car when he lost control over his vehicle and hit a truck from behind. Locals rescued the doctor and rushed him to PRM MCH. He was referred to SCB MCH, Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed on the way. A pall of gloom descended on Baripada town following Sarangi’s death. 

Comments

