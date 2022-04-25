Servitors back Srimandir heritage corridor project of Puri's Jagannath temple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: Amidst the raging controversy over the construction work of Jagannath Temple heritage corridor project, representatives of sevayats have thrown their weight behind the State government giving it a huge breather.

The servitors have demanded that moves by some political leaders to derive mileage out of the issue by holding padayatras and demonstrations against the project should be stopped.

In a memorandum submitted to Collector Samarth Verma, the sevayats demanded that attempts to politicise the issue to garner cheap mileage must be stopped. As per the decision of the managing committee of the Jagannath Temple, demonstrations cannot be held in the area around the temple and the Grand Road.

It added that therefore, the move to stall the project should be stopped. BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi has given a call for padayatra against the alleged illegal construction on April 27 at Puri.

The memorandum said that the heritage corridor project work should be completed at the earliest to enhance the glory of abode of Lord Jagannath in the entire world. The project has been conceptualized keeping in view the benefit of every devotee of Lord Jagannath in the world the sevayats' memorandum said and maintained that the locals of Puri have extended full cooperation to the project all along.

They also said details of the project work have already been shared with them which is why sevayats and residents of nearby Shata Sahi (seven streets) have cooperated with the project.

The sevayat representatives from seven nijog (association of servitors) including Taluchha Nilakantha Mahapatra, Ramakrushna Dasmahapatra and Gourahari Pradhan told mediapersons that they have requested the Collector to take initiative to complete the heritage corridor project before 2024.

They also pointed out that hundreds of servitors in response to appeal of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik surrendered their land for the project and residents living around the Srimandir supported the heritage project which will spread Sri Jagannath dharma in the country.

Pilgrims will also get better facilities.It is unfortunate that politicians and vested interests have started a move to stall the project, the servitor leaders said and cautioned that any attempt to derail it will be thwarted by the servitors.