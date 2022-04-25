Two BJD leaders murdered over political rivalry in Odisha's Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension ran high in Digapahandi area of Ganjam district after two BJD leaders were murdered in cold blood over political rivalry on Saturday night. The deceased were identified as Sudarshan Suara and Sudhir Patra of Chasanimakhandi village. The incident took place at around 11:45 pm near Chasanimakhandi.

Sources said that Sudarshan and Sudhir had gone to Bhismagiri to attend a meeting between BJD workers and dissidents of the party. The duo reportedly managed to sort out the differences between the elected representatives of the panchayat and and defeated candidates of BJD.

After the meeting, they were heading back home from Bhismagiri when a group of miscreants attacked them with sharp weapons near Chasanimakhandi. The BJD leaders sustained deep stab wounds and head injuries.

A passersby who witnessed the attack raised an alarm and alerted the villagers. The duo was immediately taken to Digapahandi hospital where the doctor declared Sudarshan dead. Subsequently, Sudhir was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital after his condition worsened. However, he succumbed on way.

On being informed, Digapahandi police rushed to the spot and started investigation. On Sunday, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra and other senior police officials visited Chasanimakhandi and met the bereaved families.

Mishra said the exact reason behind the murders will be ascertained after completion of investigation. A special police team has been formed and raids are being conducted at different places to nab the culprits. Police patrolling has been intensified in the area.

Notably, at least six BJD workers have been murdered over political rivalry in the last three months in Ganjam. On February 23, a BJD worker was brutally killed near Kendupadar within Aska police limits. Similarly on March 5, a BJD leader was killed in broad daylight at Badagada within Gangapur police limits in Dharakote block.

A BJD worker was murdered in Polasara on March 18 and the next day, another ruling party supporter was killed in Kukudakhandi block.