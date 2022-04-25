Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal sets 500 MMTPA target by 2030 for Paradip Port 

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Paradip Port must work towards augmenting its capacity to 500 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) by 2030, said Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal during his maiden visit to Paradip Port Authority (PPA) on Sunday.

The minister reviewed various infrastructure projects, PPA projects, functioning of the port, ease of business initiative, green initiative, business development activity of the port with the officials of PPA.

"Collaborative approach is the need of the hour for faster development to bring overall development of the area," Sonowal said during the review of Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) with officials of IDCO and IOCL.

The minister attended an interactive session with stakeholders of the Port & Unions during the day. Chairman, PPA PL Haranadh made a detailed presentation on the functioning of the port.

On a two-day visit here, the Minister is scheduled to inaugurate a slew of projects on Monday including 2nd exit-cum-road flyover as part of additional port connectivity from National Highway under PM Gati-Shakti Project built at Rs 93 crore, Container Scanner system developed at Rs 29.68 crore, Sewerage Treatment Plant at Rs 10.65 crore besides laying foundation of other projects.