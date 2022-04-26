STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chaitra Parab: Hunting video leaves forest department in Semiliguda in spot

The incident which reportedly took place two days back has put the Forest department on its toes as the annual festival continues to pose serious risks to wildlife. 

The carcass of a barking deer killed by a tribal hunter in Semiliguda | Express

The carcass of a barking deer killed by a tribal hunter in Semiliguda | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  A video of tribal groups carrying carcasses of barking deer and wild boar in a procession after the customary hunting in Semiliguda forest here has gone viral, raising serious concerns with festivities for Chaitra Parab underway in Koraput district. 

The incident which reportedly took place two days back has put the Forest department on its toes as the annual festival continues to pose serious risks to wildlife. Chaitra Parab is being celebrated across tribal pockets and in its final phase "Badabenta," men in groups go for hunting and do not return until they are successful. After making the kill (animal or bird), they take it back to appease the village deity. 

Since hunting is a serious threat to wildlife and restrictions have been imposed, the tradition has reportedly been limited to some tribal pockets. But sources say the practice continues in forested areas of Lamataput, Pottangi, Semiliguda, Nandapur, Boipariguda, Kundra, Dasmantpur, Laxmipur, Narayanpatana and Bandhugaon blocks where tribals hunt mostly barking deer, wild boar and rabbits. 

After the hunting video went viral on social media, Semiliguda police and forest officials have started patrolling to check further killings and identify the tribal hunters. On Monday, a forest squad led by Semiliguda in-charge range officer Rohit Kumar raided a few villages to identify and nab those involved. However, no arrest has been made till now.  “We are on the lookout for those involved in hunting of the animals. They will be nabbed soon. Forest department has sought help of local police to curb such activities,” he said. 

