STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Litterateur Binapani Mohanty cremated

The mortal remains of litterateur Binapani Mohanty were consigned to flames with full State honours at Sati Chaura cremation ground in the city on Monday.

Published: 26th April 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Eminent author Binapani Mohanty

Eminent author Binapani Mohanty

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The mortal remains of litterateur Binapani Mohanty were consigned to flames with full State honours at Sati Chaura cremation ground in the city on Monday.

Several dignitaries including Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, DCP Prateek Singh and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner Ananya Das paid their last respects to the departed soul. 

The writer was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour before her nephew Biswadas Mohanty lit the funeral pyre. Mohanty passed away following prolonged old age related ailments on Sunday at the age of 89.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Binapani Mohanty Cremation
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp