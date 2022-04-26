Litterateur Binapani Mohanty cremated

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The mortal remains of litterateur Binapani Mohanty were consigned to flames with full State honours at Sati Chaura cremation ground in the city on Monday.

Several dignitaries including Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, DCP Prateek Singh and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner Ananya Das paid their last respects to the departed soul.

The writer was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour before her nephew Biswadas Mohanty lit the funeral pyre. Mohanty passed away following prolonged old age related ailments on Sunday at the age of 89.