15 pending irrigation projects to be completed in Odisha by 2024

The announcement was made after a review of the transformational initiative of the Water Resources department taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government is going to complete 15 long pending irrigation projects by 2024. While four projects including Deo and Mahanadi-Chitrotpala projects will be completed during 2022, as many will follow in 2023 and rest seven in 2024. The projects to be completed during the period include the Lower Suktel project in Balangir district and Subarnarekha project. 

The announcement was made after a review of the transformational initiative of the Water Resources department taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.Minister of State for Water Resources Raghunandan Das said that the State government has taken up work on 30 pending irrigation projects which are in various stages of completion. Work on the long-pending projects including Lower Suktel are under progress and several are going to be completed by 2024, he said. 

