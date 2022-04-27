STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

5T Secretary takes stock of Sarala temple development in Odisha

Due to lack of proper maintenance, cracks have surfaced on some parts of the temple and to hold the structures together, metal clips are being used.

Published: 27th April 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

5T secretary VK Pandian going round Maa Sarala temple on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited Maa Sarala temple at Kanakpur in Tirtol block here on Tuesday morning to review the ongoing works for development of the ancient shrine.Pandian offered prayers to Goddess Sarala and went round the temple complex to inspect structures which need immediate repairs. He also interacted with temple priests and district officials and sought their views about the ongoing renovation work.

Due to lack of proper maintenance, cracks have surfaced on some parts of the temple and to hold the structures together, metal clips are being used. Last year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sanctioned Rs 100 crore for renovation and development of the 1,000-year-old shrine.

Head priest Ranjan Kumar Panda said, “We informed the 5T secretary about the need of immediate repair works at the shrine. The temple’s entrance, called the Lion’s Gate, is in a dilapidated condition. The roof has developed cracks leading to leakage of water during rainy season. Besides, cracks have surfaced in other parts of the temple. The road leading to the shrine needs to be widened to avoid traffic congestion.”Jagatsinghpur Collector Parul Patwari said a master plan for development of the shrine will be prepared and submitted to the Chief Minister for approval and sanction of funds. 

“The district administration will hold discussion with locals including priests to seek their opinions regarding renovation of the temple. A report will be submitted to the State government within 15 days,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp