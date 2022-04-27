5T Secretary takes stock of Sarala temple development in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited Maa Sarala temple at Kanakpur in Tirtol block here on Tuesday morning to review the ongoing works for development of the ancient shrine.Pandian offered prayers to Goddess Sarala and went round the temple complex to inspect structures which need immediate repairs. He also interacted with temple priests and district officials and sought their views about the ongoing renovation work.

Due to lack of proper maintenance, cracks have surfaced on some parts of the temple and to hold the structures together, metal clips are being used. Last year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sanctioned Rs 100 crore for renovation and development of the 1,000-year-old shrine.

Head priest Ranjan Kumar Panda said, “We informed the 5T secretary about the need of immediate repair works at the shrine. The temple’s entrance, called the Lion’s Gate, is in a dilapidated condition. The roof has developed cracks leading to leakage of water during rainy season. Besides, cracks have surfaced in other parts of the temple. The road leading to the shrine needs to be widened to avoid traffic congestion.”Jagatsinghpur Collector Parul Patwari said a master plan for development of the shrine will be prepared and submitted to the Chief Minister for approval and sanction of funds.

“The district administration will hold discussion with locals including priests to seek their opinions regarding renovation of the temple. A report will be submitted to the State government within 15 days,” she added.