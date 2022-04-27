STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heat wave alert for nine districts in Odisha

The SRC office has asked the collectors to monitor the situation and ensure all precautionary measures. 

Published: 27th April 2022 07:53 AM

Sun, heat, heatwave

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha continues to bear the brunt of summer since the last one week, the office of Special Relief Commissioner on Tuesday alerted nine districts to be particularly watchful till April 30. The districts are Angul, Boudh, Balangir, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Sundargarh. The SRC office has asked the collectors to monitor the situation and ensure all precautionary measures. 

The government has cautioned that the prevailing heat wave could lead to health issues among vulnerable groups especially infant, elderly and sick people.IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said heat wave conditions may prevail in interior Odisha for the next five days with 1 to 2 degree rise in day time temperature due to northwesterly and westerly dry air. He, however, said that there may not be any heat wave in coastal districts of the State in this period due to incursion of southerly winds. 

As per IMD’s forecast, the heat wave conditions will affect Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Angul, Deogarh and Balangir on April 27. These districts along with Boudh will also face scorching heat on April 28 and 29. The situation, however, is expected to improve in Angul, Boudh and Jharsuguda on April 30. On Tuesday, heat wave prevailed in eight interior and Western Odisha districts. 

