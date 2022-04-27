STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miscreants misbehave with inmates of women’s hostel in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Unidentified miscreants allegedly entered the women’s hostel of Kendrapara Autonomous College on Sunday night and misbehaved with the inmates.In her FIR, hostel superintendent Pournamasi Panda alleged that miscreants clandestinely entered the premises by scaling the boundary wall late in the night. They broke the windows in the ground floor and sneaked into room numbers 6, 7, 9 and 12. The miscreants also misbehaved with some inmates before decamping with their mobile phones, chargers and cash. 

Sources said around 300 girls reside in the hostel. But only one security guard has been deployed there by the college authorities. Besides, no CCTV camera has been installed on the hostel premises.Principal Rajendra Tripathy said following the incident, the college authorities changed the hostel superintendent on Tuesday. “We will install CCTV cameras at the entrance of the hostel soon,” he added.

Basing on the superintendent’s complaint, police registered a case under sections 452, 323, 354, 294, 341, 506, 509 and 34 of the IPC. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kendrapara Rajiv Lochan Panda said, “We have formed a team to identify the miscreants and arrest them. Raids are being conducted at various places and the accused will be nabbed soon.”The SDPO further said the college authorities have been asked to strengthen security at the hostel by deploying more guards.

