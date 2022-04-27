STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Layer farmers seek revision of egg price

Layer farmers on Tuesday relaunched their protest against the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) seeking fixation of minimum floor price for egg.

Published: 27th April 2022 07:55 AM

Eggs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Layer farmers on Tuesday relaunched their protest against the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) seeking fixation of minimum floor price for egg in the State to save them from sustaining heavy loss. 

The members of All Odisha Layer Farmers Association alleged that though NECC is collecting Rs 50 lakh a year as contribution from Odisha Layer Farmers during sale of layer chicks, it is not showing any interest for the development of these farmers and increase egg sale in the State. “We have been sustaining heavy loss due to low egg price and high feed cost,” said a member from the association. 

