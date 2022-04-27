STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two siblings die of food poisoning in Odisha, mother critical

Rambha police collects remnants of food and milk for test

Published: 27th April 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two minor siblings died and their mother is battling for life due to suspected food poisoning in Gadahumma village within Rambha police limits in Ganjam district on Tuesday.The deceased were identified as Simran Moharana (4) and her brother Rudra (2). Their mother Sunita Moharana, has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) and her condition is serious.

Sources said Sunita’s husband Ramakant Moharana is in the Army and posted in Uttar Pradesh. She lived with her two kids and husband’s parents in Gadahumma. Two days back, Sunita’s parents-in-law left for a relative’s place in another village leaving her alone with the two kids.

On Monday night, the trio had their dinner with milk and went to bed. In the wee hours of Tuesday, Sunita and the kids started vomiting following which neighbours took them to Chhatrapur hospital. While Rudra died soon after reaching the hospital, Simran breathed her last after a couple of minutes, informed treating doctor BK Kar.

As condition of Sunita deteriorated, she was shifted to MKCGMCH. Dr Kar said as per their symptoms, it seems to be a case of food poisoning. Saliva and other samples of the trio have been sent for tests to ascertain the cause of their deaths.

On being informed, police along with a scientific team reached Sunita’s house and collected remnants of the food and milk for test. Rambha IIC Dipti Ranjan Behera said police have registered an unnatural death case and sent the bodies for autopsy. Though it is believed that the kids succumbed to food poisoning, the exact cause of their death can ascertained after the postmortem report arrives.

“Sunita will be able to explain the circumstances which led to the tragedy after her recovery. We have informed Ramakant about the incident,” the IIC added.Villagers of Gadahumma suspect that Sunita and her kids drank the boiled milk in which some poisonous insect might have died.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp