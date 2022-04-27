Two siblings die of food poisoning in Odisha, mother critical

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two minor siblings died and their mother is battling for life due to suspected food poisoning in Gadahumma village within Rambha police limits in Ganjam district on Tuesday.The deceased were identified as Simran Moharana (4) and her brother Rudra (2). Their mother Sunita Moharana, has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) and her condition is serious.

Sources said Sunita’s husband Ramakant Moharana is in the Army and posted in Uttar Pradesh. She lived with her two kids and husband’s parents in Gadahumma. Two days back, Sunita’s parents-in-law left for a relative’s place in another village leaving her alone with the two kids.

On Monday night, the trio had their dinner with milk and went to bed. In the wee hours of Tuesday, Sunita and the kids started vomiting following which neighbours took them to Chhatrapur hospital. While Rudra died soon after reaching the hospital, Simran breathed her last after a couple of minutes, informed treating doctor BK Kar.

As condition of Sunita deteriorated, she was shifted to MKCGMCH. Dr Kar said as per their symptoms, it seems to be a case of food poisoning. Saliva and other samples of the trio have been sent for tests to ascertain the cause of their deaths.

On being informed, police along with a scientific team reached Sunita’s house and collected remnants of the food and milk for test. Rambha IIC Dipti Ranjan Behera said police have registered an unnatural death case and sent the bodies for autopsy. Though it is believed that the kids succumbed to food poisoning, the exact cause of their death can ascertained after the postmortem report arrives.

“Sunita will be able to explain the circumstances which led to the tragedy after her recovery. We have informed Ramakant about the incident,” the IIC added.Villagers of Gadahumma suspect that Sunita and her kids drank the boiled milk in which some poisonous insect might have died.