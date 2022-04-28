STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

256 towers in Odisha to be upgraded to 4G services

Sources said the work will be awarded to BSNL because these sites belong to BSNL.

Published: 28th April 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 256 towers will be upgraded from 2G mobile services to 4G at security sites in districts hit by left wing extremists (LWE) in Odisha.The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) project for upgrading a total 2,343 left wing extremism Phase-I sites in 10 States, including Odisha, at an estimated cost of `1,884.59 crore.

The upgradation will enable better internet and data services in these LWE areas. It will also fulfil the communication needs of the security personnel deployed in these areas. In addition, delivery of various e-governance services, banking services, tele-medicine and tele-education through mobile broadband will be smooth in these areas.

Sources said the work will be awarded to BSNL because these sites belong to BSNL. The Cabinet has also approved funding of operations and maintenance cost of LWE Phase-I 2G sites by BSNL for an extended period beyond the contractual period of five years at an estimated cost of `541.80 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp