256 towers in Odisha to be upgraded to 4G services

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 256 towers will be upgraded from 2G mobile services to 4G at security sites in districts hit by left wing extremists (LWE) in Odisha.The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) project for upgrading a total 2,343 left wing extremism Phase-I sites in 10 States, including Odisha, at an estimated cost of `1,884.59 crore.

The upgradation will enable better internet and data services in these LWE areas. It will also fulfil the communication needs of the security personnel deployed in these areas. In addition, delivery of various e-governance services, banking services, tele-medicine and tele-education through mobile broadband will be smooth in these areas.

Sources said the work will be awarded to BSNL because these sites belong to BSNL. The Cabinet has also approved funding of operations and maintenance cost of LWE Phase-I 2G sites by BSNL for an extended period beyond the contractual period of five years at an estimated cost of `541.80 crore.