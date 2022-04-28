AIPH University Bhubaneswar bags outstanding university award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leading public health institution AIPH University Bhubaneswar has bagged ‘Outstanding University Award 2022’ for excellence in education across various aspects like innovation, placement, leadership, best in class infrastructure, career building and mentoring of students.

Dean, School of Public Health Prof Pradeep Kumar Panda received the award. The award presented by ‘World Education Congress’ appreciated all-round performance of the University, which has become a premier destination for education and research in the eastern region. Apart from the quality research wing, the advanced BSL-3 laboratory makes the facility unique among other institutions of national repute, said Prof Panda.