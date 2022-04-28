STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

AIPH University Bhubaneswar bags outstanding university award

The award presented by ‘World Education Congress’ appreciated all-round performance of the University, which has become a premier destination for education and research in the eastern region.

Published: 28th April 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Prof Pradeep Kumar Panda receives the award on behalf of the university 

Prof Pradeep Kumar Panda receives the award on behalf of the university 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leading public health institution AIPH University Bhubaneswar has bagged ‘Outstanding University Award 2022’ for excellence in education across various aspects like innovation, placement, leadership, best in class infrastructure, career building and mentoring of students.

Dean, School of Public Health Prof Pradeep Kumar Panda received the award. The award presented by ‘World Education Congress’ appreciated all-round performance of the University, which has become a premier destination for education and research in the eastern region. Apart from the quality research wing, the advanced BSL-3 laboratory makes the facility unique among other institutions of national repute, said Prof Panda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp