STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Aparajita visits Srimandir, Puri admin huffs and puffs

MP questions construction being carried out near the shrine under heritage corridor project

Published: 28th April 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Aparajita coming out of Srimandir after offering prayers to the Trinity | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: Adding fuel to the raging controversy over the Shri Jagannath Temple heritage corridor project, BJP’s Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi questioned the purpose behind construction works being carried out near the 12th century shrine during her visit to the Srimandir on Wednesday.Launching a tirade against the State government, Aparajita said the excavation works near Srimandir are a threat to the shrine. The digging activities being carried out in close proximity to the temple is illegal.

“I am not against development of the shrine. I oppose illegal construction works within the prohibited zone. The State government should execute all development works with prior permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). All construction works should be done beyond the 100 metre prohibited area,” she said.

Earlier on the day, high drama unfolded at Chandanpur, around 12 km from Puri, as police stopped Aparajita’s carcade on NH-316. Since the MP’s motorcade comprised over 60 cars, it was stopped near Chandanpur bypass. Aparajita disembarked from her car and began walking on the road. She was joined by locals and after walking for half a km, police allowed her to travel in car.

On reaching the Lion’s Gate of Srimandir at around 11.30 am, she prostrated in front of the ‘Aruna Stambha’ and offered prayers. She then went inside Srimandir and after having darshan of the Trinity, she left Puri at around 12.40 pm.Aparajita also said the State government is using Puri Gajapati to conceal their wrongdoings. She also attacked Puri MP Pinaki Mishra and said without being aware of the ground realities, he gave a statement in the Parliament which was not based on truth.

The Bhubaneswar MP said, “All 4.5 crore devotees of Odisha are with me. Even all parties support my cause. I had informed the local administration about my visit to the temple for darshan of the deities, not regarding any protest.” Interestingly, local BJP functionaries including the party’s Puri MLA Jayanta Sarangi were conspicuous by their absence during the MP’s visit exposing the fractures in the saffron party.The district administration had deployed a posse of police personnel anticipating disturbance during Aparajita’s Puri visit. Barricades were raised at many places along the Badadanda. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp