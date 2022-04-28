Aparajita visits Srimandir, Puri admin huffs and puffs

By Express News Service

PURI: Adding fuel to the raging controversy over the Shri Jagannath Temple heritage corridor project, BJP’s Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi questioned the purpose behind construction works being carried out near the 12th century shrine during her visit to the Srimandir on Wednesday.Launching a tirade against the State government, Aparajita said the excavation works near Srimandir are a threat to the shrine. The digging activities being carried out in close proximity to the temple is illegal.

“I am not against development of the shrine. I oppose illegal construction works within the prohibited zone. The State government should execute all development works with prior permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). All construction works should be done beyond the 100 metre prohibited area,” she said.

Earlier on the day, high drama unfolded at Chandanpur, around 12 km from Puri, as police stopped Aparajita’s carcade on NH-316. Since the MP’s motorcade comprised over 60 cars, it was stopped near Chandanpur bypass. Aparajita disembarked from her car and began walking on the road. She was joined by locals and after walking for half a km, police allowed her to travel in car.

On reaching the Lion’s Gate of Srimandir at around 11.30 am, she prostrated in front of the ‘Aruna Stambha’ and offered prayers. She then went inside Srimandir and after having darshan of the Trinity, she left Puri at around 12.40 pm.Aparajita also said the State government is using Puri Gajapati to conceal their wrongdoings. She also attacked Puri MP Pinaki Mishra and said without being aware of the ground realities, he gave a statement in the Parliament which was not based on truth.

The Bhubaneswar MP said, “All 4.5 crore devotees of Odisha are with me. Even all parties support my cause. I had informed the local administration about my visit to the temple for darshan of the deities, not regarding any protest.” Interestingly, local BJP functionaries including the party’s Puri MLA Jayanta Sarangi were conspicuous by their absence during the MP’s visit exposing the fractures in the saffron party.The district administration had deployed a posse of police personnel anticipating disturbance during Aparajita’s Puri visit. Barricades were raised at many places along the Badadanda.