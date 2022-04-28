Excise constable in Odisha injured in attack by miscreants

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A constable of Excise Intelligence and Enforcement Bureau from Cuttack was critically injured after being attacked by seven unidentified miscreants while carrying an accused on scooter to the Excise office at Khaira on Tuesday night. Shockingly, a vehicle carrying six five more officials was a few yards away leading the constable Basanta Mallick when he was attacked.

As per sources, one of the main accused Kalia allegedly supplied country liquor in Mahatipur village and its adjoining villages within Khaira police limits illegally.On being informed, six officials of Excise Intelligence and Enforcement Bureau raided the unit and found label stickers, bottles and caught the accused while he was trying to flee by a scooter. Mallick nabbed Kalia, made him ride pillion with him and followed the official vehicle when seven miscreants intercepted him near Tudigadia. They attacked Mallick with plastic pipes injuring him badly and fled with the accused. Though all this happened right in front of the other officials, none of them reportedly retaliated.

Mallick has been admitted to FM Medical College and Hospital in Balasore. IIC of Khaira police station Ganeswar Pradhan said a team of excise officials led by Excise Inspector Satyajit Khatua registered a case against the eight persons on Wednesday.