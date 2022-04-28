Frequent power cuts, rising temperature sap life out of Mayurbhanj residents in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Amid the intense heat wave conditions prevailing across the State, frequent and unscheduled power cuts for the last 15 days have left people across Mayurbhanj district suffocated.Sources said most of the power outages are taking place in Karanjia and Udala NACs along with Baripada and Rairangpur municipalities. Residents have complained that electricity is being cut without any prior announcement and for erratic hours.

Locals alleged that the Tata Power Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) authorities are disconnecting power supply without informing of any specific time for it. Children, specially those appearing for board and other exams, are the worst sufferers.

Dillip Kumar Mohanty, a resident of Bagicha Sahi in Ward No-7 of Baripada municipality, said there are regular power cuts for last couple of weeks and the residents are not even alerted about its timing and duration.

The condition in rural areas adjoining Baripada municipality is no different. Local residents alleged that there are at least three to four power cuts during the day and even during the night after 10.30 pm for over 15-20 minutes.“Why should we suffer after paying our electricity bills on time,” questioned Dhirendra Patra, a resident of Udala NAC.

Contacted, Superintending Engineer of TPNODL Mayurbhanj, Sudip Mishra attributed the power cuts to technical problems and heavy load-shedding and said the discom staff are addressing all problems that come to their notice.