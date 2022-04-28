Odisha: 21 hurt as van turns turtle on ghat road

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At least 21 persons including 12 women were injured after a pickup van overturned on Marlaba ghat road within Rayagada police limits in Gajapati district on Wednesday.The accident took place at around 10 am. Sources said a group of villagers of Sindhiba had boarded the pickup van to attend a marriage ceremony in Kumbulising village. On reaching the ghat, the driver lost control and the van turned turtle.

Police reached the spot and immediately took the injured passengers to Rayagada hospital. Seven persons with critical injuries were later shifted to the district headquarters hospital at Paralakhemundi.Sources said accidents have become common at Marlaba ghat due to the sharp turns. In January, the administration had inspected the ghat road and carried out necessary repairs. However, the number of accidents is yet to come down on the road due to careless driving and poor enforcement of traffic laws.