STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: 21 hurt as van turns turtle on ghat road

At least 21 persons including 12 women were injured after a pickup van overturned on Marlaba ghat road within Rayagada police limits in Gajapati district on Wednesday.

Published: 28th April 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

accident

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At least 21 persons including 12 women were injured after a pickup van overturned on Marlaba ghat road within Rayagada police limits in Gajapati district on Wednesday.The accident took place at around 10 am. Sources said a group of villagers of Sindhiba had boarded the pickup van to attend a marriage ceremony in Kumbulising village. On reaching the ghat, the driver lost control and the van turned turtle.

Police reached the spot and immediately took the injured passengers to Rayagada hospital. Seven persons with critical injuries were later shifted to the district headquarters hospital at Paralakhemundi.Sources said accidents have become common at Marlaba ghat due to the sharp turns. In January, the administration had inspected the ghat road and carried out necessary repairs. However, the number of accidents is yet to come down on the road due to careless driving and poor enforcement of traffic laws. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp