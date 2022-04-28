Odisha: BSE shifts Madhyama, SOSC exam time due to heat wave

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as the annual Class 10 Board exams are set to get underway from Friday, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Wednesday rescheduled the timing of Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) exams to the first shift in view of the prevailing heat wave conditions.However, there has been no change in dates as the High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and SOSC examinations will be conducted from April 29 to May 10.

“Considering the present heat wave condition, we have made certain changes in the exam schedule, especially for the Madhyama and SOSC exams, which were earlier scheduled to be held in the second shift from 11 am. Now, the tests will be held in the first shift and all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the exams,” said BSE president Ramashis Hazra.No changes have been made in the time table for HSC Examination, which will be conducted in the first sittings from 8 am as per the schedule given earlier, he added.

The Madhyama exam of Social Science and English subjects which were scheduled to be conducted in the second sitting from 11.30 am on May 9 and 10, have been rescheduled to the first sitting from 8 am on the same days. The Home Science (practical), Home Science (theory) and Painting (theory) of SOSC examination, which were scheduled to be conducted in second sitting from 11.30 am on May 8, 9 and 10, have been rescheduled to the first sitting on the same days, Hazra informed.

While 5,71,909 students are set to appear for the matriculation examination, 4,443 and 9,378 candidates will sit for the Madhyama and SOSC examination respectively this year. Total 3,540 examination centres including 3,203 for HSC, 122 for Madhyama and 215 for SOSC exams have been set up across the State.

The BSE has constituted 38 special squads, as many as 65 flying squads have been formed by district education officers (DEOs) to check any malpractice.

Apart from advising the centre superintendents to strictly adhere to Covid protocol, the Board has also instructed them to keep sufficient cold drinking water, oral rehydration solution, first-aid box and arrange uninterrupted power supply at the examination centres in view of the heat wave.