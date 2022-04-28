Odisha has scope to further reduce VAT on fuel, say dealers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as PM’s call for reduction of VAT on fuel by states sparked off a row, petroleum dealers in the State have said Odisha government can further lower the tax on petrol and diesel to give more relief to the consumers.Though Odisha government had reduced VAT on petrol from 32 per cent to 28 per cent and diesel from 28 per cent to 24 per cent last year, there is still scope to reduce the tax further, the All India Petroleum Dealers Association said.

In May 2020, the Centre had increased taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 13 per litre respectively to shore up revenue impacted due to the Covid pandemic. Following suit, Odisha government had hiked VAT on petrol from 26 per cent to 32 per cent and diesel from 26 per cent to 28 per cent.“Odisha government reduced VAT on petrol last year, but it is still more than the pre-pandemic period in the State. Many BJP-ruled states had reduced more VAT on fuel than Odisha last year,” said Association secretary general Sanjay Lath.

He also said the Centre should reduce excise duty further for the benefit of the consumers. The Centre had raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 10 per litre and on diesel by Rs 13 per litre in 2020. However, it slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively last year, he said. “The Centre should reduce the excise duty further as the prices are going beyond reach of the common man. The high fuel prices are also leading to inflation and price rise of every other commodity,” said Lath. On Wednesday, petrol price in Bhubaneswar ranged around Rs 112.68 and and diesel Rs 102.35 per litre.