Odisha to set up more than 3,000 centres for inoculating children

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon chief ministers to intensify Covid vaccination for all eligible children, Odisha government has geared up for inoculation of kids of five to 12 years age on priority. The Health and Family Welfare department has also stepped up efforts to accelerate the coverage of precaution dose for senior citizens and people with comorbidities.

Director of Family Welfare and nodal officer of Covid vaccination Dr Bijay Panigrahi said collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMOs have been asked to get over 3,000 vaccination centres ready for inoculation of children.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted restricted emergency use authorisation for Biological E’s Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for the 5-12 age group and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children from six to 12 years.

“Since the PM insisted that all eligible children are a priority, we expect the guidelines for the vaccination will be issued by the Health Ministry shortly. We are getting ready with the infrastructure. The drive will start once the vaccines are received,” Dr Panigrahi said.

Odisha has around 59.43 lakh children in the age group of five to 12. The Health department plans to cover all the eligible beneficiaries in the next three months. Early vaccination of children assumes significance in the midst of the threat of another wave.

However, the government is still silent on offering free booster dose to the eligible population even as several states like Delhi and Haryana have already announced to do so. Health experts demanded, the Odisha government which had earlier planned to spend Rs 2,000 crore for Covid vaccination should offer the precautionary dose free to all eligible beneficiaries.

They said, the paid precautionary dose has affected coverage. Only around 18 per cent (pc) of the eligible population have opted for the booster dose as of now. As per the CoWIN database, 5,78,599 beneficiaries aged 60 years and above and only 10,180 beneficiaries aged 18 to 59 years have received the third jab. Experts said with the government support, it will help enhance the precautionary dose coverage.