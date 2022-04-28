STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court backs arrangement for solving Nalco coal crisis

The arrangement was communicated to the court along with a copy of the minutes of the meeting by the Assistant Solicitor General of India, Prasanna Kumar Parhi.

Published: 28th April 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday was informed about the arrangement agreed through mediation to resolve the dispute raised over limiting of coal supply by Mahanadi Coalfield Limited (MCL) to National Aluminium Company (Nalco)’s smelter plant at Angul.

The arrangement was agreed at a meeting of the secretaries of Union ministries of coal, power and mines, Chairman Railway Board,  CMDs of Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) and Nalco on Tuesday.As per the decision, Railways will maintain the supply of 58-60 rakes per day to Talcher coal field area and MCL will ensure on an average 0.8 rakes per day (one railway rack capacity is 3890 tons) for Nalco’s refinery at Damanjodi.

The coal requirement of Nalco’s captive power plant at Angul would be met by a combination of supply mostly through MGR (a dedicated rail line connecting the pithead with the smelter plant) system and road transport. 

As per the agreement, 5,000 to 6,000 tonne per day will be supplied through existing MGR system and another 5,000 to 6,000 tonne per day through road transport. Another 1,000 to 2,000 tonne per day will be supplied by use of railway sidings. The MGR system will be strengthened/repaired by MCL and Nalco so as to suitably increase the supply further.

The court had on Monday issued orders for the mediation. The arrangement was communicated to the court along with a copy of the minutes of the meeting by the Assistant Solicitor General of India, Prasanna Kumar Parhi.

Taking note of it the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik said, “In order to ensure that the solution is implemented immediately, the court considers it appropriate not to continue with the interim order already passed and to await the result of implementation of the arrangement.”

The bench said the arrangement agreed upon to be considered as “an emergency mission” that has been thought and agreed upon by several of the stakeholders concerned and the large amount of coal required to be transported as part of it should not face any resistance from the district administration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp