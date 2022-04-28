Plus II examination starts today in Odisha amid heat wave

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID soaring mercury level, the annual higher secondary exam (AHSE) 2022 , conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), will commence from Thursday. CHSE officials said the Plus II final year exam will be conducted in single sitting every day in view of the rising temperature. The exam time will be 9 am to 12 pm.

“As the exam is being conducted 50 days late owing to Covid-19 pandemic and elections, necessary instructions has been issued in advance to officials at school-level for summer arrangements,” said a senior CHSE official.Apart from basic facilities like drinking water, fans and lights, examination centres have also been asked to ensure provision of ORS and ice-box. Covid safety norms will also be followed in the exam centres to check transmission of infection.

As many as 3, 21,508 candidates will appear for the exams in 1,133 centres. Of them 2, 13,432 candidates will appear for the Arts stream, while 78,077 candidates will sit for Science and 24,136 for the Commerce stream. Another 5,863 candidates will appear for the exams in vocational education.

Students have been asked to occupy their seats 15 minutes before commencement of the exam. A total 202 Nodal centres have been created for smooth conduct of the exams. All the exams and hubs are under CCTV scanner, while a state-level control room with contact number 0674-2303803 has been set up at CHSE headquarters to coordinate and lodge grievance related to exams.

CHSE officials clarified that no electronic gadgets, book, papers, etc will be allowed inside the exam hall. Three-tier squads has been formed to check malpractice and ensure that the exam is conducted as per rules. Flying squad and observers have also been appointed. The squads have been authorised to check students at gates and in the examination hall, collect seat chart and immediately report about malpractice.