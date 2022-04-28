Speed up household connection for wastewater release: Odisha govt to BMC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday asked Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to speed up household connections to link them to the central system of wastewater treatment.Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena who visited the STP and Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) at Basuaghai with Mayor Sulochana Das and officials of BMC and WATCO officials to review progress of the project also stressed on commissioning of the sewerage pumping station at the earliest for well functioning of the plants

Officials said out of 13 sewarage pumping stations nine have already been commissioned for the 28 MLD capacity STP, while another three will be commissioned soon. The remaining one will be commissioned after settlement of land issue.Besides, they informed that out of a network of 25.18km sewerage network, work is complete for 22.33km stretch and the remaining network will be linked within two months.

The coverage areas of the Sewage Treatment Plant is Bramheswarpatna, Gopaluni Pokhari, Kotitirtha Road, Laxmisagar, BJB Nagar, Bhimpur, Kunjapatna Sahi, Radhakrishna Nagar, Ratnakar Bagh, Pandav Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Megheswar Colony and Raja Rani Colony.