Chief Justice of Orissa High Court urges lawyers to address needs of poor

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar addressed the Bar Associations of the State in virtual mode as part of the observation of Lawyers’ Day to commemorate the 174th birth anniversary of Madhusudan Das.

While paying rich tributes to Das, the CJ said Madhu Babu living in the pre-Constitution era believed in independence of Bar and Judiciary and practised all the values that were later embodied in the Constitution. Reminiscing the commitment of Madhu Babu towards the downtrodden the CJ urged the young lawyers to imbibe those values and said legal profession must address the needs of the poor.

He announced the plan for construction of an exclusive multi-storied building for the High Court Bar association. The Chief Justice also announced institution of an award by the High Court for a young promising lawyer of the district Bar of all 30 districts. He said the draft scheme of the award is being circulated to all district Bar Associations for their suggestions.

Referring to the role of technology during Covid, the CJ said that the same must be put to use in district courts by training lawyers in e-filing and virtual court hearing, with a view to equipping the Bar to face future challenges. Muralidhar further assured that the HC is sensitive to the infrastructural needs of the district courts and Bars and steps are being taken in that regard.