Odisha: Biridi BDO in spot again as pension beneficiaries allege misconduct

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: After elected representatives, women SHGs and scribes, widows and elderly persons have accused Biridi block development officer (BDO) of misbehaviour and sought action against him. Staging a dharna in front of the Collector’s office on Thursday, the protestors alleged that the BDO, Hemant Kumar Mahant, behaved badly and asked them to leave when they approached him over non-payment of pension for the last few months.

Sharing their distress, villagers of Purna panchayat Tuni Bhoi, Thukuri Bhoi, Sankar Das and others said nearly 50 beneficiaries in the panchayat are living in much hardship as they haven’t received pension for five months now. “We met the BDO but instead of listening to us, he misbehaved and forced us out of the room,” they alleged.

As per data available, there are total 10,775 beneficiaries including 1,047 under Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS), 4,897 under Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS)and 5,878 beneficiaries under Madhubabu Pension Yojana in Biridi block.

However, many elderly persons and widows have not received pension for last five to seven months owing to delay in seeding of Aadhaar identification with bank accounts by officials concerned.A senior block officer of Biridi, on condition of anonymity, admitted to delay in pension disbursement due to Aadhaar seeding. BDO Mahant, however, was unavailable for comment.