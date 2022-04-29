Odisha: CHSE exam begins, two lakh students write MIL test on day one

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The annual Higher Secondary Examination-2022 began in the State on Thursday with over two lakh students writing the MIL (Odia) paper for Arts and Commerce streams. The examination was held in just one sitting from 9 am to 12 pm owing to the heat wave conditions.

“The first day of examination was smooth and no problems arising out of the heat wave were reported from any of the 1,133 examination centres. Keeping the heat wave in mind, we had rescheduled the exam timing for the comfort of the students,” said Vice-Chairman of Council of Higher Secondary Examination (CHSE) Tusar Kanti Tripathy.

Science students will appear for their examination from May 9. The examinations will be held over a span of 34 days (till May 31) but test days are limited to 20. He said that the timing of HSC examination has been worked out as per the National Testing Agency timeline which has rescheduled the JEE Mains to June 1.

Results will be published on time, he added. Most of the result procession system of CHSE is automated now. So we are hoping that results will be out by the time other boards like CBSE and ICSE publish their results, he said.

Tripathy said that this is for the first time, the examination system is being centrally monitored as far as safety of question papers and answer sheets is concerned. There are 202 examination hubs which are under CCTV surveillance and these hubs are centrally monitored at the CHSE head office at Bhubaneswar.

According to the Council, malpractice cases reported on the first day of examination were 11 from colleges under Sambalpur zone, 10 from Baripada zone and 8 from Central zone. Whereas, no malpractice cases were reported from any colleges under Berhampur zone. A total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams are appearing for the examinations in offline mode after two years.