Odisha: PRI members sensitised on schemes for PWDs

The sensitisation programme was held in two phases on April 26 and 27.

Published: 29th April 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur administration has started sensitising members of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) to identify persons with disabilities (PwDs) in remote areas of the district and cover them under the various rehabilitation and welfare schemes.

The sensitisation programme was held in two phases on April 26 and 27. On the first day, sarpanchs, samiti and Zilla Parishad members, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of Maneswar, Dhankauda, Rengali, Naktiseul and Jujumura blocks were sensitised. PRI members of Kuchinda, Rairakhol, Jamankira and Bamra were sensitised on the second day.

District Disability Rehabilitation Officer Rabindra Satpathy said, “The objective of the sensitisation programme is to involve PRI members in the process of identifying PwDs and implement various welfare schemes meant for them.” 

