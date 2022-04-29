Orissa High Court slams government, orders pension for work-charged employee

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has criticised the State government for utilising the services of a person for more than three decades and denying him pension on the ground that he was engaged all through as a work-charged employee.

Salary of a work-charged employee is charged against project head for which the appointment is made. It is terminated with the completion of the project. The criticism came while hearing the case of Biswanath Gouda, who had sought the Court’s intervention in 2013, on Tuesday.

The single judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath termed it exploitation of services by none other than the State establishment. The person having continuously served for 32 years, was entitled to several promotions and also entitled to different scale of pay, he added.

“It is unfair and unbecoming on the part of the State to see that its employees after providing so much of service even more than three decades of his career, does not get any protection to survive for the rest part of his life and there is clear obstruction by the State to see its employee after putting up so much of service at least to have a decent retired life,” Justice Rath observed.

He directed the State authorities to treat the petitioner to have been superannuated in the regular establishment at least for pensionary benefit, by completing the entire exercise within one month. Calculation of pension should be made within 15 days thereafter and arrear be released in his favour within another 15 days. The amount should be released for the petitioner within a period of seven days thereafter, with six per cent interest all through, he specified.

In the event arrear is not released within the stipulated time, the petitioner shall be entitled to interest at the rate 10 per cent per annum from the date of entitlement.