SOA sets up Odisha’s first private veterinary hospital

Published: 29th April 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Dignitaries inaugurating the vet hospital on Thursday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) has set up Odisha’s first privately-run veterinary hospital for domestic and stray animals and birds. The first-of-its kind facility developed by the Institute of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry at Shanpur on the outskirts of the city was inaugurated here on Thursday.

Inaugurating the hospital Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Empowerment and Animal Resources Arun Kumar Sahu said the facility will prove beneficial for the animal resources. He hoped that the services will be available at an affordable cost. 

The hospital, which has departments of gynaecology, medicine and surgery will have experienced vets to treat animals and birds, said dean of the Institute of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Prof Brahmadeb Patnaik.

“It also has a pharmacy, laboratory and operation theatre and will function round the clock. It will soon have a spa for animals,” said its director Dr DN Paul.SOA’s founder president Prof Manojranjan Nayak, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ashok Kumar Mahapatra and registrar Prof Bibhuti Bhushan Pradhan were present.

