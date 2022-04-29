STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top officials in Odisha review progress of Ghatakeswar, Cheligada projects

Earlier, the three bureaucrats visited Cheligada project in Gajapati and emphasised on its timely completion.

The officials inspecting the Cheligada project site on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Anu Garg and 5T Secretary VK Pandian reviewed the progress of Ghatakeswar and Cheligada multipurpose projects in Ganjam and Gajapati districts respectively on Thursday.In Ganjam, the top government officials took stock of various issues related to Ghatakeswar project. They interacted with the technical team and directed them to complete the project by December, 2022. 

Ghatakeswar project is being developed with a cost outlay of `172.06 crore over Ghadaka river, around 20 km from Berhampur. With a catchment area of 23.55 sq km, it would irrigate around 600 hectare (ha) land in Kukudakhandi block. Besides, the project would supply 8.25 MLD drinking water to more than 1 lakh people in Berhampur and adjoining areas. On April 20, Garg had visited Ghatakeswar project and reviewed its progress.

On the day, the officers also visited nearby Purunapatna High School which has been transformed under the 5T initiative of the State government. They were accompanied by Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange, Project Director, DRDA Shinde Dattatraya Bhausaheb, BeMC Commissioner  Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar and Berhampur Sub-Collector V Keerthi Vasan.

Earlier, the three bureaucrats visited Cheligada project in Gajapati and emphasised on its timely completion. The project, which envisages construction of a 250 metre long and 30 metre high dam with central spillway, is being set up over Badjhore, a tributary of Vansadhara river, near Cheligada village under R Udayagiri block.

Once completed, the project will irrigate over 6,000 ha of land in both Ganjam and Gajapati districts. Besides, it will provide 32 megawatt of hydropower. Gajapati Collector Lingaraj Panda and other officials were present.

