Hockey WC: Stalled 4-lane road gets South Eastern Railway approval

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The South Eastern Railway (SER) has finally given clearance to resume work on the stalled portion of the four-lane road through Railway Colony in view of the approaching Men’s Hockey World Cup in January 2023.

The SER had stalled work on the 1,200 metre stretch of the four-lane road between Door Sanchar Bhawan and Basanti Colony connecting the newly constructed second entrance of Rourkela station six years back over the demand of Rs 107 crore for land license fee and Rs 3 crore towards demolition of its properties on the stretch. Barring the 1,200 metre stretch, the Works department completed the four-lane road.

Apparently, the mounting pressure from the State government and recent intervention by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav led SER to give the clearance. Superintending engineer of Works department Manoj Mahanadan after SER’s clearance, shifting of electricity poles and removal of trees on the stretch is underway. Fresh tender would be floated shortly.

Sources said the four-lane road will benefit around 80 per cent population of Rourkela city to directly reach the second entrance of the railway station. As the station’s main entrance witnesses massive traffic congestion during peak hours, the Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) has undertaken a project to widen the approach road from both sides.

However, there seems to be no urgency to expedite work as utility shifting is yet to take place. Rourkela ADM and RSCL chief executive officer Subhankar Mohapatra, however, claimed that all ongoing projects would be completed well ahead of the mega hockey event. Meanwhile, the SER has also initiated steps to develop the railway station premises with an eye on the hockey world cup.

Divisional spokesperson of SER Manish Pathak said before the world cup, the under-construction platform no 6 would be completed. A foot over bridge connecting platforms 1 to 6 with wide ramps at both ends would be constructed. Elevators will be installed at all the platforms. Beautification of the surrounding areas of the second entrance is underway and the facade of the main entrance would also be improved, Pathak added.