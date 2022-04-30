HSC exam kicks off in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2022 began across the State on Friday with regular students appearing for the English (second language) test on day 1. Sources in the Board of Secondary Education said no untoward incident was reported from any of the 3,203 examination centres for HSC. While students entered the exam centres at 7 am on the first day, they have been asked to arrive at the centres at 7.20 am on the subsequent days of exam. Due to the heat wave conditions, the examinations were held from 8 am to 10 pm.

In Bhubaneswar, 94.33 per cent students appeared for the examination on the day and 23 malpractice cases were reported.A total of 5,71,909 students are appearing for the matriculation examination this year. Besides, 4,443 will sit for Madhyama examinations and 9,378 for SOSC examination this year. As many as 315 nodal centres have been formed for HSC, Madhyama and SOSC exams and all of them are under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. While 65 squads have been formed at the district education officers level, 38 squads are centrally constituted by BSE for supervision. The exams will continue till May 6.