NABARD provided Rs 31K cr financial support to Odisha this year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has disbursed Rs 31,786 crore in Odisha during 2021-22 financial year posting a growth of 40 per cent (pc) over the preceding fiscal. Almost half of the total disbursed amount was for supporting paddy procurement operations with Rs 14,485 crore allocated for the purpose during the last financial year.

The financial support also comprised Rs 14,077 crore to banks for crop loans as well as term loans and Rs 3,031 crore to the State government under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for creating infrastructure. Nabard had sanctioned RIDF assistance of Rs 4,013 crore for construction of 243 new rural roads, 263 bridges, one medium irrigation project, 9,836 minor irrigation projects, six flood protection and nine rural drinking water projects in the State.

It has also provided special liquidity facility (SLF) of Rs 1,250 crore to aid the economic revival and address liquidity problems faced by banks due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Chief General Manager, C Udayabhaskar, said Odisha is one of the focus states for Nabard and rural infrastructure is a key area for development. While roads and bridges will strengthen communication, the drinking water projects are expected to provide clean and safe drinking water to 17 lakh rural population.

The support under RIDF to the State is the highest in the country, he said. “As many as 69 tribal development projects supporting horticulture-based livelihood over 46,000 acre area are under implementation in 24 districts. The projects will benefit more than 50,000 tribal families.

Six new wasteland development projects and five new watershed projects have also been sanctioned involving a commitment of Rs 53.88 crore,” the CGM informed. Nabard has projected credit potential of Rs 1,34,665 crore for priority sector lending, including Rs 52,050 crore for agriculture, in 2022-23.