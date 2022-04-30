STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Bothra back in Crime Branch saddle as government effects major IPS rejig

Panda, currently heading Crime Branch will lead the State Intelligence apart from being in additional charge of Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with a disturbing rise in crime incidents in recent years and a strident onslaught by the Opposition on the issue, the State government has once again had to fall back on super cop Arun Bothra to strengthen the crime-fighting mechanism.

Currently serving as Transport Commissioner (TC), the 1996 batch Additional DG-ranked officer has been given charge of Criminal Investigation Department-Crime Branch (CID-CB) of the State Police even as the government effected a major reshuffle in IPS cadre. He will continue to have an additional charge as TC.

Bothra has deftly handled important cases including detection of the Nayagarh minor girl rape and murder that snowballed into a huge controversy. He had also solved the sensational Patnagarh parcel bomb leading to arrest of its main accused Punjilal Meher. 

Bothra also led the team that arrested self-proclaimed godman Santosh Raul. With a string of such success under his belt, he has again been assigned the key post in Crime Branch.Friday’s reshuffle has the government’s intent to improve efficiency in investigation and control of sensitive crimes as well as functioning of key wings writ all over. The 1994 batch IPS Sanjeeb Panda’s appointment as Director, Intelligence is another example. 

Panda, currently heading Crime Branch will lead the State Intelligence apart from being in additional charge of Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation. The post of Director, Intelligence was vacant after IPS officer Lalit Das was transferred to Home Department as Officer on Special Duty on April 11 in a move that did not betray the government’s dissatisfaction in functioning of the wing. Panda served in the Intelligence Wing in the past and has earned the trust of the Government for the very key position.

Similarly, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Umashankar Dash who was promoted to DIG rank recently has been posted as Additional CP of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate while Additional CP Niti Shekhar was transferred as DIG Western Range.

Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh has been appointed as the new DCP of Bhubaneswar. Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra will replace him as Cuttack DCP. Traffic DCP S Susree has been appointed as Nabarangpur SP. The reshuffle saw the Government appoint 1988 batch officer Manoj Kumar Chhabra as Director General of Prisons and Director Correctional Services. His 1988 batchmate Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, who headed Directorate of Prisons has been posted as Director General of Fire Services and Commandant General (home guards) and Director of Civil Defence.

Similarly, Satish Gajbhiye, a 2002 batch officer, has been appointed as IG Communication. In February, the Government gave a double promotion to Gajbhiye to the rank of Inspector General of Police after disciplinary proceedings against him were dropped following a Supreme Court order. IG Fire Services and Home Guards, Shefeen Ahamed K has been transferred and posted as IG Human Rights Protection Cell (HRP C). Apart from 16 transfers in the IP S level, OPS Alekha Pahi has been transferred from Khurda and posted as Nayagarh SP.

