Rights panel summons Odisha government over vet injection to humans

As the news sparked outrage among locals, locals handed over the quack to the police, but he was surprisingly let go after making him sign an undertaking.

Published: 30th April 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking cognisance of the recent incident in Mayurbhanj district where two persons were administered cattle injections by a quack, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has summoned the Odisha government and sought an action taken report (ATR) on the issue.

Acting on a petition filed by human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy on the basis of media reports, the rights panel has asked Secretary of Health department, Mayurbhanj Collector and SP to submit their reports within four weeks.

The petitioner has drawn the attention of the Commission to the rampant unabated practice of quacks who are giving medical treatment to gullible patients due to unavailability of proper health services in many parts of the State.

Tripathy alleged one 62-year-old quack from Keonjhar posed as a doctor of Thakurmunda community health centre (CHC) and administered livestock injections to two elderly persons Srikanta Mohanta and Daitari Mohanta of Mahuldiha village in Mayurbhanj district for curing back pain. 

One of the persons was immediately taken to the CHC after the incident became known, the other developed loose motion and uneasiness and had to be admitted to hospital. As the news sparked outrage among locals, locals handed over the quack to the police, but he was surprisingly let go after making him sign an undertaking.

“The use of injections meant for animals to the two elderly persons poses serious question of violation of human rights. The incident is a classic case of failure and negligence of Health department, local administration and police. Even as quackery is going unabated since years, the State government has done little to stop the life-threatening practice,” he pointed out seeking compensation for the victims and stringent action against quackery.

